Massachusetts State House honors our veterans every day with portraits on display

BOSTON (WWLP) – Memorial Day is used to honor the men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom but in Massachusetts our state capitol does that every day.

Nearly every wall at the State House has some portrait on it showing off the brave service members that fought to establish and protect this nation. Massachusetts is no stranger to war, from fighting to escape British Control, to fighting against slavery, all of these courageous acts are now depicted at the state capitol.

One of the more powerful paintings honors soldiers that lost their lives in the Battle of Lexington and Concord. The State House also features an entire room of flags from the Spanish-American War and from both World Wars. However, fallen soldiers aren’t the only ones who’s legacy is set in stone at the State House. The building also features a ‘Nurses Hall’ which honors the nurses who took part in the Civil War.

State leaders took to social media to observe Memorial Day this year. Governor Baker wrote, “This Memorial Day we recognize that it’s the sacrifices and courage of those who served and their families that make it possible for our democracy to continue to operate.”

Unfortunately, the State House is still closed to the public but that could change in the next week or two as the city of Boston moves into the last phase of re-opening.