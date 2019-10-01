Massachusetts state primaries still not scheduled

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers have not yet set a date for the state primary.

Voters in many other states already know their primary date, but a technicality in our state laws could be preventing Massachusetts lawmakers from setting one.

The primary date for next year’s state elections falls on September 15 but lawmakers gave the Secretary of State the authority to change that date if it conflicts with religious holidays.

“I’m simply for planning purposes, anxious to get it established, something I’ve made very clear to everybody. But what I can be very clear about right now is the 15th is not acceptable, too late,” Secretary of the State William Galvin told 22News.

Secretary Galvin is hoping to see the primary date set earlier in September to allow enough time to print and send general election ballots to military members and over seas voters.

Members of the Election Laws committee said they do not have any strong primary date preferences at this time, but they are willing to work with the Secretary of State to make sure everyone has the chance to vote.

The date in question is only for the state primary and will not impact the 2020 presidential primary in March.