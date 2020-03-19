Massachusetts Statehouse closed to public, lawmakers, staff working remotely

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Statehouse is now closed to the public.

Lawmakers and staff have pretty much cleared out of the building but that doesn’t mean they have stopped working on several very important bills.

The House and Senate last week moved to cancel all of their public events, including formal sessions where lawmakers vote on bills. Their decision to do so came one day after Governor Charlie Baker announced a state of emergency in Massachusetts.

Since then, schools, restaurants, bars, and public buildings have shut their doors to prevent large gatherings. The Statehouse, which usually welcomes thousands of tourists a year has completely shut off the flow of people coming into the building.

Right now, most of the legislative work being done is done remotely, and lawmakers are still passing bills to deal with the coronavirus.