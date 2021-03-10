Massachusetts still lacking vaccine supplies from the federal government

BOSTON (WWLP) – Vaccine supply continues to be an issue in the Commonwealth.

Until the new system change takes place, available appointments will be posted normally. This means on Thursday morning at 8 a.m., new appointments will go live, but this week only 40,000 slots will be available.

In total, the Commonwealth only received 155,000 first doses this week.

Officials at the DPH say the doses are being split up, some will go to mass vaccination sites, some will go to regional collaboratives and some will go to local hospitals.

“Because of the limits associated with supply and the desire for folks to get vaccinated and the capacity we have to vaccinate far more people than we actually have supply to deliver, is a real burden,” Gov. Baker said.

The federal government told states that they would not see an increase in vaccine supply until April.

Gov. Baker is putting pressure on lawmakers in Washington to hold vaccine providers accountable so that they produce the number of vaccines that are needed to get through this pandemic.