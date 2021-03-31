Massachusetts to receive more than 100K doses of J&J vaccine next week

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if the single-dose vaccine can protect against the coronavirus. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Good news from the federal government, Massachusetts will be receiving an increase in vaccine shipments next week.

According to Gov. Baker, Massachusetts will receive about 100,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The first major increase in vaccine shipments so far.

While visiting with CDC Director, Rochelle Wolensky on Tuesday, Baker announced that a FEMA-run vaccination site will be set up in Boston. To help that site vaccinate residents the federal government sent additional doses of the J&J vaccine.

Gov. Baker announced Wednesday that the Commonwealth won’t just be getting additional doses for the site in Boston. We will also see an increase in single-shot vaccines at community health centers, local hospitals, and mass vaccination sites.

“If you think about all of the people who you can serve with one dose and not have to schedule a second dose and take up a second seat at some point later on it basically doubles the amount of capacity that’s available,” the governor said.

Baker said he is setting aside doses of the J&J vaccine to help vaccinate home-bound residents.

Right now we are still on track to begin vaccinating the general public by April 19.

Which is the same day that Presidents Biden says more than 90 percent of U.S. adults will be eligible for their shots.