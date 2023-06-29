BOSTON (WWLP) – Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a lifesaving treatment for those experiencing an overdose. At the State House Thursday, an event was held to teach people about the drug and how to use it.

2,357 deaths – that’s how many people died from a drug overdose in 2022, a 2.5 percent increase compared to 2021 and the highest it has ever been. At Thursday’s event advocates said this is due to a toxic drug supply, with fentanyl being the dominant opioid on the market.

Fentanyl was present in 93% of the fatal overdoses in 2022 where a toxicology report was available. This is leading to more drug overdoses, with black, non-hispanic residents making up the largest increase.

The message Thursday was everyone can be a first responder and that Naloxone is safe.

It is so safe, safe enough that the FDA approved it for over the counter recently, it’s safe enough that I would trust my five-year-old to administer it, it has very limited sort of like side effects or contrary indications, and if you give it to someone who doesn’t need it, you’re most likely not going to do a whole lot of harm,” said Stephen Murray, Harm Reduction program manager at Boston Medical Center.

“I think everybody is a first responder, I mean if something happened in the State House here or in our backyard at home, I think having that Narcan, which is smaller than a cell phone, can fit right in your pocket, and it’s very easy to use,” Rep. Smitty Pignatelli.

At the event, there was a presentation on how to administer Narcan and 80 Narcan doses were handed out. Anyone can get Naloxone at a local pharmacy, the state has a standing order and most insurances will not charge a copay.

