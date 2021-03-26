Massachusetts vaccination sites led the way last week

BOSTON (SHNS) – In the week between March 16 and March 23, there were 379,232 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Massachusetts and the state’s seven mass vaccination sites led the way with about 106,300 shots administered, 28 percent of the total, according to the Department of Public Health.

Hospitals administered the second greatest number of doses, about 92,000 or 24.25 percent. CVS and Walgreens pharmacies came in third, having given about 80,200 shots that week or a little more than 21 percent of the statewide total.

Regional collaboratives and health departments gave 43,400 vaccine shots over the seven days, almost 11.5 percent of the total, and community health centers administered about 41,500 shots or 11 percent of the total.

Since the vaccination effort began, hospitals have administered the greatest share of all vaccine doses.

Hospitals account for about 990,200 vaccine doses compared to 655,100 for pharmacies, 506,200 shots at mass vaccination sites, 341,600 doses administered at regional collaboratives, and 197,100 doses provided by community health centers.