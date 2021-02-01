Massachusetts vaccination sites open despite winter storm

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Vaccination sites across the state are feeling the impacts of Monday’s winter storm.

Many sites opened up early Monday and encouraged anyone with an appointment to come in ahead of their scheduled time. Several sites did close down early and anyone who couldn’t make it there before their appointment will be allowed to reschedule.

“MassDOT is coordinating with several sites including the mass vaccination sites to help clear snow at these sites to keep them as accessible as possible for as long as possible,” Governor Charlie Baker said in an update Monday at the State House.

Residents who were planning to receive their vaccines on Tuesday morning will also be allowed to reschedule.

The governor has directed providers to reach out to those with appointments to help with the rescheduling process.

If you haven’t heard from the vaccine distribution site and you are on the schedule for tomorrow, you should reach out to the provider directly.

Mass.gov has contacted information to help you get in touch with the correct site administration.