Massachusetts vape ban includes online sales

BOSTON (WWLP) – The governor is calling it a public health emergency, but that didn’t stop vape users from trying to buy the nicotine-infused products from several different online distributes.

On Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker announced a 4-month ban on vape sales across the Commonwealth. The ban includes vape flavors like mint and menthol, as well as non-flavored and marijuana vaping products.

“Cases of illness are being reported not only for e-cigarettes which contain nicotine but also for marijuana vaping products,” Governor Baker said. “For this reason, the 4-month prohibition is for all vaping products.”

Public health officials stood by the governor’s decision, but people across Massachusetts had a different reaction. The ban went into effect immediately causing vape users to flood online sites like Juul and Vuse.

When consumers tried to check out on those sites, a message popped up that said: “To comply with state and local laws, we cannot ship to addresses in Massachusetts.”

The concern now is that people will turn to third-party online retailers who may not be so honest about the contents of their products, something that will be harder for state lawmakers to regulate.

Brick and mortar vape shops across Massachusetts have filed a federal lawsuit over the newly imposed ban. The governor has not said what will happen after the 4-month ban is up.