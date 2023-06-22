BOSTON (WWLP) – Making life easier for veterans, that’s the goal of a bill up on Beacon Hill.

When soldiers come home from war, many of their scars are not visible. A bill in the legislature aims to assist those with invisible scars through the use of cannabis. Medical Marijuana became legal in 2012 and recreational use of marijuana followed in 2016. However, the VA is not able to prescribe cannabis as medicine, since it’s still illegal federally.

Stephen Mandile, a veteran wounded in action, said he went years taking opioids, even fentanyl, to calm his pain, all prescribed through the VA. He struggled physically and emotionally and was looking for a way out, that’s when he tried cannabis. He was able to get off all his painkillers and felt a renewed passion for life after using cannabis to control his pain.

“It’s been life-changing, you know the most important part of it is I had a great family support system in getting off all those medications and being able to use cannabis, but without cannabis and that support system, I wouldn’t be where I am today. It’s not perfect and without any side effects, but they are much more manageable and none of them include a possible overdose death.”

This bill would allow veterans who use the VA to take their medical records straight to the Cannabis Control Commission to receive their medical marijuana card at no charge. And because they would be using cannabis medicinally, they would not need to pay the 20% tax. This not only saves money but time and has the potential to save lives.

The bill is being sponsored by Rep. Michael Sotor and Senator Ryan Fattman and will receive a hearing next week.

