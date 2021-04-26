Massachusetts will keep all congressional seats after 2020 census count

BOSTON (WWLP) – State leaders announced the preliminary results of the 2020 census Monday.

Despite seeing a major shift in population, Massachusetts will keep all nine of its congressional seats. According to Census data, the first congressional district which covers most of western Massachusetts lost roughly 5,000 residents between 2010 and 2020.

The 2nd congressional district which covers part of Franklin county also saw loss in population.

Secretary Galvin said lawmakers will now have to decide how to re-draw the congressional district lines to even out population rates across the state.

“The legislature is redrawing these districts will have to transfer population from the eastern mass districts to the western mass districts and the central mass districts, that is going to be challenging,” Sec. Galvin said on Monday.

In the last census, Massachusetts lost a seat in congress, so Galvin is hoping the legislature will work to protect the leadership roles that we currently hold in the U.S. House like Chair of the Ways and Means committee held by Richard Neil, and assistant Speaker held by Katherine Clark.

This information really shines a light on the population disparities across the state.

Galvin is hoping to see the congressional districts evened out by sometime this fall.