MassDOT changing its approach to speed limits

BOSTON (State House News Service) – Fearful that speed is more frequently contributing to severe car crashes, the Department of Transportation is working with cities and towns to target areas where the speed of vehicle traffic can be calmed in hopes of preventing fatal collisions.

During the week of Jan. 10, Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler said, MassDOT launched its “Safe Speeds” website to provide municipalities with information on speed management and opportunities to seek grant funding to implement speed control measures. In 2021, there were 415 fatalities due to 386 “crash incidents” in Massachusetts, Tesler said.

“We are working to establish target speeds, which is really a change in how we approach speed. Working with communities, listening to communities about what we think the safe speed should be, not trying to maximize speed but trying to bring down to appropriate speeds in [the] community. This is a change in approach,” Tesler said at a Jan. 19 meeting of the MassDOT board. “So again, using things that we can do at MassDOT and in communities to help bring about speed changes, raise awareness through public education, and setting speed limits through speed zoning.”

MassDOT said there is a direct and measurable connection between speed and the risk of a fatal car crash. As speed increases, the risk of a fatal or serious crash also rises and the likelihood of survival decreases, the agency said.

“Every mph matters: each 1 mph increase that a person drives can be attributed to a 3% increase in potential loss of life,” MassDOT said.

Cities and towns have until March 1 to apply for the next round of funding from the Shared Streets Grant Program, which provides money for municipalities to “quickly implement improvements to plazas, sidewalks, curbs, streets, bus stops, parking areas, and other public spaces in support of public health, safe mobility, and strengthened commerce.”

Tesler said the focus on safe speeds and the Shared Streets program go hand-in-hand because “there are opportunities to work with communities with some some small, modest investments through those grants to make a significant difference in safety in certain areas.”