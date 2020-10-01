MassDOT looking into east-west rail proposal connecting Springfield to Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – Parts of western Massachusetts still lack access to public transportation but there’s still a push to fix that.

The proposal to connect Springfield to Boston by high speed rail is still in the works and Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser believes that now is the time to act on it.

Senator Lesser has been pushing to increase public transportation in his district for years now. His proposal to run a high speed rail service from Springfield to Boston is currently being considered by MassDOT.

With less traffic on the roads, many people wonder what’s the sense of urgency?

“If you invest in fast, reliable transportation people will use it. Our economy needs it, we have one of the highest unemployment rates in the country, now is the time to invest in this project and to unlock the potential for our communities,” Sen. Eric Lesser said.

Senator Lesser and many of his colleagues from western Massachusetts see this as a way of boosting local economies. He believes it would help residents all across the state access good paying jobs and affordable housing.

MassDOT is currently working on a feasibility study for the project, which they predict will be done by the end of the year.