MassDOT workers will remain partially remote

BOSTON (SHNS) – Like many employers across Massachusetts, the state Department of Transportation found several upsides to working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and will embrace a new hybrid model as the state of emergency ends, an official said Monday.

MassDOT Chief Human Resources Officer Matt Knosp told the agency’s board of directors that the agency, one of the largest departments in state government, will allow many of its employees to continue working from home several days per week.

The agency conducted a survey of its workforce in March and found widespread support for the flexibility of telework, and 90 percent of the employees who responded said they felt at least as productive working remotely as they did in offices before COVID-19, which Knosp said makes officials “really confident” that telework should remain a permanent feature.

“Many of our employers and managers have reported, both in the survey and elsewhere, that they and their teams are in fact more productive while teleworking than they had been while in the office, both as a result of digital tools like e-signature and in many cases the ability to work with less distraction,” he said.

Moving forward, many MassDOT employees who worked remotely throughout the pandemic will adopt schedules with one to three days per week of remote work and the rest in physical offices, Knosp said.

Departments will begin to transition to the hybrid model in June and MassDOT has a tentative goal to have it fully rolled out by the end of the year, after which officials will tweak schedules and routines as necessary.