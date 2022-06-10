BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The state has issued new guidance on the use of masks and face coverings in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) advises that effective July 1, 2022, wearing masks indoors is optional for most people, regardless of vaccination status. The determination comes after considering the number of vaccinated residents and COVID-19 cases.

According to DPH, residents have been using the preventative measures that have been made readily available, such as vaccines, rapid tests, and therapeutics. Over 84 percent of eligible state residents are fully vaccinated and over half of adults boosted. As a result, severe cases of the coronavirus have declined.

“To protect friends and family members, residents are reminded that getting a vaccine and booster remain the best way to protect against serious illness or hospitalization from COVID-19,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “Based on our nation-leading vaccination efforts, DPH now recommends that Massachusetts residents have the option to make a personal choice about wearing a mask or face covering in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.”

All people in Massachusetts (regardless of vaccination status) are required to continue wearing masks or face coverings in certain settings, including in health care facilities. DPH continues to advise masks for individuals with a weakened immune system, those at increased risk for severe disease because of age or underlying conditions, or who have a household member with a weakened immune system and at increased risk.

Read the full advisory here: