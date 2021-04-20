MassFiscal: End mask mandate

BOSTON (SHNS) – With people 16 or older now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance said Tuesday that the time has come for Gov. Charlie Baker to remove the state requirement that people cover their faces while outdoors in public to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“Those in our most vulnerable populations who want a vaccine now have that protection and with vaccines available to everyone as of Monday, it’s time to start taking steps back to normal,” MassFiscal spokesman Paul Craney said.

Craney pointed to New Hampshire, where Gov. Chris Sununu last week let a mandate that people wear a mask when in public expire “as fatalities continue to decline, as hospitalizations remain manageable, and as vaccinations continue to increase.”

When the New Hampshire Republican allowed his mandate to lapse, there were 23 other states around the country without a mask mandate.

“We need to encourage people to be rewarded for all their hard work,” Craney said. “The vaccines are eligible to everyone, the weather is getting warmer, and now is the time for Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito to start to allow people to make their best decisions.”

Baker said recently that he would follow CDC guidance and wait for more people to be fully vaccinated before easing mask requirements.