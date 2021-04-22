MassFiscal wants Baker to follow other governors

BOSTON (SHNS) – The right-leaning Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance slammed Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday for not outlining a clear timeline for lifting COVID-19 restrictions, pointing to Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee’s decision that the Ocean State would lift business capacity limits by Memorial Day weekend.

“Even Rhode Island gets it. Their state is just a beach with two US Senators,” MassFiscal spokesperson Paul Diego Craney said Thursday in the wake of McKee’s announcement. “With Rhode Island joining Connecticut and New Hampshire, states are beginning to re-open and eliminate the restrictions that have made it so hard during the pandemic. As more people get vaccinated, our neighbors in New England have begun taking steps at getting back to normal.”

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu dropped its mask mandate for those in public, and Connecticut officials also unveiled plans to phase out business restrictions by May 19.

After touring a regional vaccination site, Baker said Thursday that he wants people to stay focused on vigilance while vaccinations continue and said he might “have some stuff to say before the end of April.”

Craney, who has been pushing for Baker to loosen the pandemic-fueled restrictions on individuals and businesses, said “it’s time Governor Baker joins the growing list of bi-partisan New England Governors” in walking back mandates.