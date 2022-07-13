BOSTON (WWLP) – A massive economic development bill was advanced this week. 22News learned what this means for taxpayers.

On Wednesday, the House took on a $3.8 billion dollar economic development bill that included tax relief measures. The state has been sitting on massive surpluses this year and the House is looking to redirect some of that money back into the state and its residents.

On Monday, top house leaders unveiled legislation that links tax relief, a massive budget surplus, and pandemic recovery into one bill. Among the bill’s investments are $350 million in hospitals, $100 million in port development, and $175 million in housing development.

Representative Carlos González also submitted an amendment to fund the replacement of the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse.

“We are investing in the city of Springfield, through this bill, and we’re asking for funding for a new courthouse, that would spur another hotel and other economic endeavors throughout the city of Springfield,” said Representative Carlos Gonzalez of Springfield.

As for tax relief, $510 million would be allocated for one-time tax rebates. It also authorizes about $500 million per year in tax breaks.

Tax breaks included increasing the state’s child and dependent credit from $180 dollars per dependent to $310, increasing deductions for renters by $1,000, increasing the state’s earned income tax credit from 30% to 40% of the federal credit, and increasing the threshold on the states estate tax to $2 million.

And those tax relief reforms would be permanent under this legislation, but would not take effect until next year.