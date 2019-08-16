Maura Healey joins lawsuit against immigration restrictions by Trump Administration

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Earlier this week, the Trump Administration announced new restrictions on public assistance for immigrants, causing Attorney General Maura Healey to take action.

In the lawsuit, Healey is challenging a new rule that would allow immigration officials to deny green cards to migrants who use public assistance, like food stamps or housing vouchers.

The Trump Administration also wants to consider whether applicants have received public assistance among other factors like as education to determine whether to grant legal status.

Healey joined 13 other attorneys general to argue that the new regulations will cause “irreparable harm” and deter noncitizens from seeking “essential” public assistance.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island are the only New England states that have signed onto the lawsuit so far.

This is AG Healey’s second lawsuit against the Trump administration.

Earlier this week she announced plans to sue over the administration’s plans to change the implementation of the Endangered Species Act.