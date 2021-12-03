Mayor Michelle Wu introduces fare-free public transportation

Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu addresses supporters at her election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Boston. Wu defeated fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George to become the first woman of color elected as mayor of Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The City Council in Boston has passed the first of Mayor Michelle Wu’s fare-free public transportation initiatives wiping riding costs for three MBTA bus lines.

The Boston Globe reports that the council passed a resolution to cancel fare on three lines early next year agreeing to use some of the city’s $8 million dollars in federal coronavirus relief funds to repay the lost fare for the next two years.

Mayor Wu said after the vote that she is working to secure long-term funding to continue the program.