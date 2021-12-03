Mayor Michelle Wu introduces fare-free public transportation

BOSTON (WWLP) – The City Council in Boston has passed the first of Mayor Michelle Wu’s fare-free public transportation initiatives wiping riding costs for three MBTA bus lines.
The Boston Globe reports that the council passed a resolution to cancel fare on three lines early next year agreeing to use some of the city’s $8 million dollars in federal coronavirus relief funds to repay the lost fare for the next two years.
Mayor Wu said after the vote that she is working to secure long-term funding to continue the program.