Medal of Honor recipients celebrated with ceremony in Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – A special event was held in Boston on Wednesday for Medal of Honor recipients from the Commonwealth.

The Medal of Honor recipients toured five Massachusetts schools before riding in a Black Hawk Helicopter to the Boston Common, they then walked the stairs for a ceremony to celebrate their service. To start the day, three recipients visited Lawrence High School.

They held a moment of silence for Lawrence Native Sargent Johanny Rosario Pichard, who was one of the soldiers killed last month at the Kabul airport. After leaving Lawrence, the group traveled to Beverly, Duxbury, and Plymouth where they visited with students as part of the Medal of Honor Society’s Charter Development Program.

Once they returned to Boston they gathered at the Robert Gould Shaw Memorial right across from the Statehouse. There they honored the nation’s first Black recipient of the Medal of Honor, Sargent William Carney.

Wednesday’s recipients join an elite group of just 3,500 Medal of Honor recipients.