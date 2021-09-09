Medal of Honor recipients escorted across Boston Harbor

BOSTON (WWLP) – Several state agencies escorted Medal of Honor recipients across the Boston Harbor on Thursday.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police patrol boat Thomas Paine and the Safe Boat 3102 were assisted by members of the United States Coast Guard, State Police Marine Unit, and the Boston Police Harbor Unit.



Photo: Massachusetts Environmental Police

The recipients were awarded the Medal of Honor on Wednesday.

The Medal of Honor is the United States’ highest award for military valor in action. Wednesday’s recipients join an elite group of just 3,500 Medal of Honor recipients.