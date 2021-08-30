Meehan: Vaccine ruling sends strong message

BOSTON (SHNS) – A federal judge’s ruling affirming student vaccine requirements at the University of Massachusetts “sends a strong message” to other colleges and universities, UMass President Marty Meehan said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper on Friday granted the university’s request to dismiss a case brought by students who argued the COVID-19 vaccine mandates were unconstitutional. The five UMass campuses are requiring their students be vaccinated against the coronavirus, allowing for medical or religious exemptions.

“This is an important ruling for UMass as it allows us to continue taking the steps necessary to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and faculty,” Meehan said in a statement. “It also sends a strong message to those higher education institutions across the country that are putting the well-being of their campus communities first as we all begin a new academic year. I want to thank Attorney General Maura Healey and her team, as well as our university attorneys, for making a strong case based on science and reason.”

The campuses are also requiring vaccines for faculty and staff, and Meehan has implemented a vaccine requirement for the 300 president’s office employees.