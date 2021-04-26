Members of Massachusetts police accountability commission sworn in

BOSTON (WWLP) – Members of the Commonwealth’s first POST commission were sworn in by the governor Monday.

This commission was established in the 2020 police reform bill and members are now tasked with certifying police officers and taking those certifications away if an officer is found abusing their power.

The peace officer’s standards and training commission or POST commission will begin their work on Monday. Members of the commission will play a key role in holding law enforcement officials accountable for their behavior on and off the job.

“We were one of maybe a handful of states that actually passed major legislation last year around training and accountability and transparency,” Gov. Baker said.

The commission is made up of social workers, psychologists, public defenders, and members of law enforcement. Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn will be representing western Massachusetts on the commission.

Chief Wynn said he looks forward to working with his fellow commission members to reimagine police work in 2021 and hopefully change things to improve law enforcement relationships with the community.