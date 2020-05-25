Memorial Day ceremonies held virtually across Massachusetts

A detail of an American flag on one of the hole pins is seen during the final round of the AT&T National at Aronimink Golf Club on July 4, 2010 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. American flags are being used on the holes in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

BOSTON (WWLP) – This year, Memorial Day looks a little different, and whether you’re used to attending a flag-raising service or an annual cookout, you might not be able to do that but you’re not alone.

The governor discussed his disappointment for not being able to celebrate Memorial Day the traditional way, which is usually a wreath-laying ceremony in the public garden and an annual gathering at the statehouse.

“Memorial day whether it’s virtual or in-person gives us all the chance to say once again how grateful we are to all those who served and to their families for the sacrifice that was made on our behalf. And I honestly hope and expect that next year when we have Memorial Day we’ll be able to embrace both figuratively and literally one another again and say thank you and God bless.” Gov. Baker

In phase 1 of the governor’s 4 phased re-opening plan, no more than 10 people can be gathered together at one time.

This restriction is something the governor put in place to prevent community spread of the virus, but during holidays weekends like memorial day those restrictions are often hard to enforce.

The governor urged everyone to continue to social distancing, wearing a mask and practicing good hygiene.