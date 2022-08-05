BOSTON (State House News Service) – Gov. Charlie Baker whittled the number of bills on his desk down to 33 by signing 10 more pieces of legislation into law Friday.
Among the bills that Baker signed before taking off for the weekend was the conference committee bill (S 3075) meant to help military families that relocate to Massachusetts integrate more easily and to address hazards that service members were exposed to overseas. While he can sign or send back a bill whenever he would like within his 10-day review period, Baker does not have to act on any of the bills that remain on his desk until Monday at the earliest.
Here is the full list of the 10 bills Baker signed Friday, according to his office:
- S 3029 authorizing the town of Middleborough to convey a certain parcel of conservation land.
- H 4832 dedicating the grove at Heritage State Park in the city of Fall River as the David Almond Grove, in honor of the late David Almond.
- H 4979 authorizing the Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance to transfer an easement in certain property and the fee in certain properties to the city of Revere all for municipal purposes.
- H 5049 authorizing the transfer of Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission Land in Oak Bluffs.
- H 2294 granting equal access to original birth certificates to all persons born in Massachusetts.
- H 3459 designating a certain bridge in the town of Auburn the Robert Conroy Memorial Bridge.
- H 4332 designating a certain bridge in the town of Duxbury as the Lewis Sisters Bridge.
- H 4333 designating a certain bridge in the town of Duxbury as the Cora Wilburn Bridge.
- S 3075 relative to military spouse-licensure portability, education and enrollment of dependents.
- H 4981 providing for the terms of certain bonds for transportation improvements to be issued by the Commonwealth.