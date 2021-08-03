Miranda backs Carvalho for city council

BOSTON (SHNS) – Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell’s run for mayor has opened up her District 4 council seat and Rep. Liz Miranda is aiming to make sure her predecessor, former Rep. Evandro Carvalho, wins that race.

Miranda on Tuesday endorsed Carvalho’s candidacy, saying the two share three key priorities: police reform, victim and witness rights, and immigrant rights. Carvalho, the executive director of the Boston Human Rights Commission, has also secured the support of City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, the Mass Retirees, Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Local 3, and Roofers and Waterproofers Local 33. Carvalho was elected to the House in 2014 and again in 2016.

In 2018, he ran for Suffolk County district attorney, finishing third in the Democratic primary won by Rachael Rollins, who was recently nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts. Calling Miranda a longtime friend, Carvalho said they had spent time canvassing in her House district.