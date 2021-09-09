MNA calls Trinity Health out for unsafe practices at Springfield hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Nurses Association is sounding the alarm on what they’re calling unsafe practices within Trinity Health, which runs Mercy Medical Center.

Nurses say management has repeatedly put healthcare workers at risk by refusing to comply with standard infection control practices and aren’t providing efficient PPE supplies.

22News contacted trinity health spokeswoman Mary Orr, who wouldn’t comment specifically on the issue at hand, only saying quote, “With safety as our top priority, Mercy Medical Center not only requires COVID-19 vaccination for all colleagues, we also actively promote vaccination efforts in the local community.”