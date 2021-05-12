Moderna CEO says a booster shot could be needed this fall

BOSTON (WWLP) – Officials at the vaccine manufacturer Moderna announced that a booster shot may be needed some time this fall.

Well, Moderna is still doing research on other variants of the virus, but they do expect to have a single dose booster shot ready by the fall.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel met with Gov. Charlie Baker Wednesday at the Norwood vaccine manufacturing plant. The two discussed the importance of getting the vaccine and urged all Massachusetts residents to do their part to protect themselves and their community.

As other variants of the virus have popped up across the globe officials at Moderna say their work isn’t done just yet.

“We’re also working hard to remain ahead of the virus, we’re exploring the strategies to address variants of concern with an update variant booster vaccine, single dose,” Bancel said.

Moderna is also working on a vaccine for teens. They are hoping their vaccine will be approved for the use of 12 to 15-year-olds much like the approval that the Pfizer vaccine received today.

Moderna has set a goal to produce 3 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by 2022.