Moderna Vaccine authorized for E.U. use

The Moderna headquarters is seen on November 30, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The European Union on Wednesday became the fourth jurisdiction to authorize Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, the Cambridge based company announced.

The European Commission’s conditional marketing authorization means that vaccination programs using the Moderna shots can be rolled out across the EU, the company said.

Three countries — Israel on Jan. 4, Canada on Dec. 23 and the U.S. on Dec. 18 — have already authorized the vaccine, and reviews are underway in Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, according to Moderna.

The European Commission has committed to ordering 160 million doses from Moderna, and the first deliveries, which Moderna said will come from a “dedicated non-U.S. supply chain,” are expected to start next week.