BOSTON (WWLP) – “Moms Demand Action” held an advocacy day at the State House Wednesday.

It was especially poignant given the recent mass shooting in Nashville. The event was full of loss and stories of violence but also of hope that stronger gun laws can be passed. The Gardener auditorium was full today of gun violence prevention advocates.

Mothers shared their stories of domestic violence and loss as over 100 people looked on. Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action Volunteers are fighting for multiple bills to be passed in an omnibus gun bill.

The issue of ghost guns was brought up multiple times, guns that are untraceable to law enforcement. The groups are advocating for a bill that will keep ghost guns and 3-D-printed guns off the streets.

Unfortunately, another common thread was the fear of gun violence in schools.

“Everyone had enough. The question everyone’s asking is how many dead children are enough. I mean this is about access, to deadly weapons pure and simple and we don’t know when enough is enough and we’re demanding that our legislators take action.”

Gun Owner’s Action League is against further gun control and shared a statement that reads in part, “it is crime, mental health, or the rare accidents that occur, it is the human element that we should be focusing on. Until society recognizes that, things will continue to get worse in this state.”

Moms Demand Action acknowledged that Massachusetts already has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, but they still believe more can be done.