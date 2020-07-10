More disciplinary action taken by state police in overtime scandal

BOSTON (WWLP) – It ranges from Suspension without Pay, Loss of Seniority and Termination, but Colonel Mason was brought in to do just that and his overhaul of the State Police has now uncovered new evidence.

In the now disbanded troop E, 22 Officers were found logging overtime hours that they either didn’t work, or showed up late for. Many of those officers were taken off the job immediately but for the other officers, a thorough investigation has brought new information to light.

Colonial Mason took those findings and terminated one trooper and five others are currently waiting for Trial Boards, which will likely end in termination.

As for 15 of the remaining 16 Troopers, they were suspended without pay and have agreed to pay restitution ranging from $2,000 to $15,000.

The State Police Internal Affairs investigation is another way that the department is taking steps to reduce corruption. That’s a move Governor Baker has been pushing for since Colonel Mason’s swearing in.