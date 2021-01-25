More info expected this week on teacher vaccines

by: Katie Lannan, SHNS

BOSTON (SHNS) – State education officials are expecting to receive additional written information about the vaccine rollout for K-12 educators by the end of this week from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and Department of Public Health, and will share that information with local school districts “as soon as it becomes available,” Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley wrote in a Monday newsletter.

School nurses are included in the ongoing first phase of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, along with other health care workers, while most K-12 school personnel fall into the second phase, after groups including people aged 65 and older and those with two or more health conditions that put them at high risk for COVID-19 complications.

People age 75 and older will become eligible for vaccines next Monday, with other Phase Two groups expected to follow later in the month.

