More lawmakers warn of vaccine rollout issues

BOSTON (SHNS/WWLP) – The Central Massachusetts Caucus and the MetroWest Caucus are the latest delegations of state lawmakers to aim criticism at the Baker administration’s vaccine rollout.

The caucuses wrote to Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders on Wednesday flagging concerns with the state’s communication and messaging, alignment of the vaccine supply with vaccination phases, supports for homebound senior citizens and several other areas.

“It has been disheartening to hear from so many constituents on the difficulties that are being faced in this rollout. The current system is not good enough, and there is a need for clearer communication and better coordination with senior centers and towns to expedite the process,” said Sen. Michael Moore, a Millbury Democrat, in a statement.

“I thank the Lieutenant Governor for taking the time to speak to me and explain the improvements that are going to be made, but given the months the administration had to prepare for this rollout, we should not be in a situation of needing to make significant changes to the process.”

In a statement Wednesday night, Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair, Gus Bickford, said the following in regards to Baker’s “failing vaccine rollout”: