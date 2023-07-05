SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has a voluntary program to help those with problem gambling. The voluntary self–exclusion program allows Massachusetts residents to opt themselves out of legal gambling and data recently released shows some alarming trends.

The voluntary self-exclusion program covers casino gambling and sports wagering, an individual can opt themselves out of one or both, for a predetermined amount of time. If you’re enrolled in the program, you aren’t allowed to enter gambling areas, are prohibited from placing any sports wager, and are taken off from marketing lists.

Data recently presented to the Gaming Commission shows that over 1,400 Commonwealth residents are currently enrolled in the voluntary self exclusion program. About 1,300 have opted out of traditional gambling at casinos and about 100 have opted out of sports betting.

How to enroll:

By Phone: Call the 24-hour Safer Gaming Education line at 1-800-426-1234.

Online Chat: The GameSense website offers a chat system that’s available 24 hours a day.

In-Person: Schedule an appointment to enroll on the program by contacting the Massachusetts Gaming Commission at 617.533.9737 or by emailing vse@massgaming.gov.

MGM Springfield has a GameSense Info Center available for anyone looking to join the program.

The number of people signing up for the exclusion program has been steadily increasing since July of 2020, when the casinos reopened after the pandemic began. It is expected that 50 to 60 more people will enroll in voluntary self exclusion or VSE this year than last.

“I would estimate that we’re going to go up around that number, it’s not surprising to me, it’s the trend that we’re seeing, again I think because of the proliferation of gambling, I think that people that are struggling are starting to learn about the VSE program and it might be something that feels right for that person,” said Chelsea Turner, Chief Operations Officer with the MA Council on Gaming and Health.

Numbers are also trending younger for those enrolling in sports betting exclusion. One can enroll in the program by phone, online, or in-person. Online enrollment has become popular since sports wagering has come online.