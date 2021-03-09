More than 250,000 jobs could be lost permanently in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The service and hospitality industry took a big hit because of the shutdowns, and now lawmakers at the statehouse are discussing ways to help those affected find new jobs.

During a preliminary hearing today, members of the ways and means committee discussed the best way to support economic growth in the Commonwealth.

Under consideration, is a plan that would freeze unemployment insurance rates for Massachusetts businesses. A move that many lawmakers believe would help business keep their employees on staff.

“When you hear a number like 250,000 jobs potentially lost forever, that is not something that we can accept in a commonwealth and we need to bring enough resources and focus to make sure that we’re putting policies forward that are going to reverse that,” Senator Lesser said.

House and Senate leaders say they plan they’re working on would ‘strike a balance to ensure that businesses can continue to move forward while protecting those working hard to keep the economy going.

Now there is momentum behind this bill, the House and Senate are expected to meet again this week to continue discussing this plan.

