More than 3.3M MA residents expected to vote in November election

BOSTON (WWLP) – Voter turnout in this year’s state primary set a new record, and Secretary of State William Galvin believes the November election will do the same.

The state is currently working on getting mail-in ballots out to voters, and they’re working with the postal system to ensure a smooth and speedy delivery. According to Secretary Galvin, more than 1.6 million voters have requested a mail-in ballot for the November election.

Residents will have the opportunity to drop their ballots into a designated dropbox or they can mail it back to local election officials. If you choose not to vote by mail you can always show up to the polls on election day or participate in early voting.

“We’re going to begin early voting in person at various sites in every community beginning on Saturday, 17 October, I expect that to be well attended,” Sec. Galvin said.

With all of the expanded voting options, Secretary Galvin estimates that roughly 3.3 million Massachusetts voters will be cast a ballot in the November election.

To learn more about your voting options and to find an early voting location check here.