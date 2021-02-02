More vaccine being released to states

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Biden administration said Tuesday it would begin providing a limited supply of vaccine direct to retail pharmacies and would increase the distribution of vaccine to states to 10.5 million doses a week for the next three weeks.

The White House said that, since taking office, it has increased the supply of vaccines to states by 22 percent. Biden last week said he would release a minimum of 10 million doses a week to states, and Massachusetts saw its allocation jump up from the roughly 80,000 doses a week it had been receiving to about 100,000 for this week.

It’s unclear how many additional doses Massachusetts could receive from the further increase in supply. The state on Monday began vaccinating residents 75 and older for the first time, and will have five mass vaccination sites open by the end of the week.

The new doses being delivered to the states will not impact the launch of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which is distinct from the federal program that created a partnership with CVS and Walgreens to run vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts.

Under the first phase of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the Biden administration plans to begin distributing a limited supply of vaccine to select retail pharmacy chains beginning Feb. 11 to vaccinate eligible populations.

The Associated Press reported that White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said the administration would start with 1 million doses going to 6,500 pharmacy locations around the country, with priority given to branches in underserved and minority communities.

The partnership with 21 retail chains around the country was established last fall by the Trump administration before a vaccine had been approved for emergency use.