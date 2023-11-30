BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts General Court in Boston is responsible for enacting laws in the state.

The state legislature is divided into two separate branches that work on pending laws when petitions accompanied by bills are filed. The bills are assigned to one of 26 joint committees comprised of six senators and eleven representatives. The bills are studied and public hearings are held to review testimony and concerns. Once an executive session is held with the joint committee, a report is issued recommending that a bill “ought to pass” or “ought not to pass”.

Depending on the type of bill, Massachusetts has three branches of state government: Executive, Legislative, and Judicial. It has to go through debate on amendments and motions. A vote “to enact” the bill, first in the House and later in the Senate, is the final step in the passage of a bill by the legislature before the governor elects to sign it.

There are thousands of bills going through this process which can be viewed on the General Court’s website. The most recent was a total of 56 gun bills were heard in front of the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security on Tuesday.

The House pushed through its omnibus gun bill in October and the Senate has also announced they plan to craft their own omnibus gun bill and get it to Governor Healey by this summer.

On the state’s legislature’s website, it lists the Massachusetts General Laws, which has a list of 26,427 of them. The site features the most popular general laws that users are looking at. These include the following: