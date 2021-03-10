MTA: Teacher vaccine plan “poorly timed”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: A teacher wears a mask and teaches remotely from her classroom on September 24, 2020 in New York City. New York City, the nation’s largest school district opened its classrooms to remote teaching this week and plans to open in-person blended teaching and learning next week. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

BOSTON (SHNS/WWLP) – Despite efforts by the Baker administration to set aside days for educators and school staff to get vaccinated in the coming week, the state’s largest teacher’s union is asking the governor to delay the return to full-time classroom learning until at least April 26.

Teachers and school employees became eligible last week to get vaccinated at federally-supplied CVS Health sites, and Massachusetts will begin allowing them to book appointments at state and regional run sites on Thursday.

Baker also announced Wednesday that four days would be set aside at the state’s seven mass vaccination sites exclusively for K-12 educators: Saturday, March 27; Saturday, April 3, Saturday, April 10; and Sunday, April 11.

Officials expect to be able to administer 20,000 to 25,000 doses over those four days. “While school employees are relieved that the state finally has a plan that will enable many of them to receive a COVID-19 vaccine within the next few weeks, we are continuing to urge the Baker administration to support local vaccination programs,” Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy said.

Najimy also said Education Commissioner Jeff Riley’s timetable for bringing elementary and middle school students back for in-person learning next month was “poorly timed with the vaccine rollout.” Her full statement is below:

While school employees are relieved that the state finally has a plan that will enable many of them to receive a COVID-19 vaccine within the next few weeks, we are continuing to urge the Baker administration to support local vaccination programs. Local programs such as the ones now being implemented in several communities, and the union coalition-developed Last Mile Vaccine Delivery Program, are more efficient and equitable, all while minimizing disruption to student services and the public’s access to mass vaccination sites. Public higher education employees – many of whom are working with students in person – should also be included in this rollout. In addition, the decision to force schools to open to many more students starting April 5 is poorly timed with the vaccine rollout. Under the administration’s schedule, students will be crowding back into our school buildings, bringing them to full capacity before most educators will have had the chance to be vaccinated. Circumstances are changing daily, so school communities need time to adapt. That is why we are urging the state to delay the reopening schedule until the Monday after April vacation week – April 26 – at the earliest. This would give staff more time to receive at least one dose of the vaccine and give communities more time to plan for the transition. MTA President, Merrie Najimy

Riley said Tuesday he would set April 5 date for elementary schoolers to return to in-person learning five days a week and an April 28 date for middle schoolers.

“Under the administration’s schedule, students will be crowding back into our school buildings, bringing them to full capacity before most educators will have had the chance to be vaccinated,” Najimy said.

Najimy said the return to the classroom should be postponed until at least April 26 – the Monday after April vacation.