Multi-state initiative to provide relief to Massachusetts student loan borrowers

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state Division of Banks has joined other states to provide payment relief for Massachusetts student loan borrowers and issued a consumer advisory with resources for private borrowers.

Through the multi-state initiative, DOB has secured relief options with 15 private student loan servicers to expand protections the federal government granted the student borrowers.

These new options will benefit over 182,000 Massachusetts student borrowers with private loans.

According to the state, this response is built on the federal CARES Act, which provided much needed relief for students with federal loans, including the suspension of monthly payments, interest and involuntary collection activity until September 30, 2020, as well as the recently announced Massachusetts Department of Higher Education’s deferment of payments in its No-Interest Loan Program until August 1, 2020.

Under the initiative, borrowers with commercially-owned Federal Family Education Program Loans or privately held student loans who are struggling to make their payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be eligible for expanded relief.

Borrowers in need of assistance must immediately contact their student loan servicer to identify the options that are appropriate to their circumstances. Relief options include:

Providing a minimum of 90 days of forbearance

Waiving late payment fees

Ensuring that no borrower is subject to negative credit reporting

Ceasing debt collection lawsuits for 90 days

Working with borrowers to enroll them in other borrower assistance programs, such as income based repayment.

You can click here for more details.