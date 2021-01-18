Multiple law enforcement agencies preparing for inauguration day

BOSTON (WWLP) – Security measures in Massachusetts are amped up as the nation moves towards inauguration day.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday there were roughly 25 officers from the Boston Police Department and from the State Police guarding the main entrance to the Statehouse.

To prepare for inauguration day, and the political unrest that could follow, state law enforcement officials are ramping up security measures at the Statehouse.

That includes adding officers to patrol the building and adding barriers around each entrance to the statehouse. Boston Police have also blocked off the area right in from of the building which is typically used for protests.

A statement from the FBI’s Boston office said, “Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property.”

As of now, there is still no threat to public safety here in Massachusetts. However, several different law enforcement agencies are keeping a close eye on the situation.