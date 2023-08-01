BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)– The Department of Revenue published preliminary cherry sheet estimates Tuesday morning with updated projections of money that would flow to municipalities and regional school districts under the conference committee compromise budget lawmakers approved Monday. The governor has 10 days to review the budget and act on it.

Negotiators bumped up the amount of money in major local aid programs above what Healey originally proposed in March, settling on nearly $5.72 billion for Chapter 70 education funding and $1.27 billion in unrestricted general government aid (UGGA). If Healey signs off on those elevated figures, Boston could expect to get a bit more than $230 million in Chapter 70 aid (up from $227.2 million in FY23), $226.5 million in UGGA (up from $219.5 million) and $54.5 million in charter school tuition reimbursement (down from $58.7 million last year).

By comparison, the Cape Cod town of Truro — which counted roughly 2,500 residents in the 2020 Census — is in line for nearly $430,000 in Chapter 70 aid (up from $419,000 last year), $59,804 in charter tuition reimbursement (a massive increase over the $1,088 estimated last year) and $35,966 in UGGA (a bit more than FY23’s $34,851).

The compromise budget also calls for nearly $873 million in Chapter 70 aid for regional school districts, a slight increase over Healey’s budget and about 6.5 percent over FY23, as well as a sizable boost in regional school transportation funding from $66.8 million last year to $88.5 million in FY24.