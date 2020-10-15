N95 mask facility among manufacturing grant recipients

BOSTON (SHNS) – Baker administration officials on Thursday announced $6.5 million in grants to 13 local organizations to support manufacturing efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including personal protective equipment, ventilators, testing equipment, and hand sanitizer.

The grants are from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Response Team, which helps local companies pivot their operations to support COVID-19 response efforts and bolster the in-state supply chain.

One awardee, a partnership between The Fallon Company and Shawmut Manufacturing, plans to use the $2.77 million it received “to buy equipment for a locally-owned, vertically-integrated N95 mask plant in Massachusetts,” according to Gov. Charlie Baker’s office.

The two companies said in a statement that the West Bridgewater facility will “enable end-to-end production of up to 180 million masks per year,” and create as many as 300 new jobs in the state.

“These health risks are not going away. We need to plan ahead to ensure our state and country never run out of N95 masks again,” Shawmut CEO James Wyner said.