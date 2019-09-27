Names of fallen police officers added to State House memorial

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers honored the brave men and women who lost their lives while protecting the Commonwealth.

The names of fallen police officers Sean Gannon and Michael Chesna were added to the law enforcement memorial at the State House Friday, making sure their bravery and service to the Commonwealth will never be forgotten.

Sgt. Gannon and his canine partner, Nero, were serving a search warrant a home in Barnstable. The suspect allegedly opened fire, killing Sgt. Gannon and wounding Nero.

Sgt. Chesna was allegedly attacked by a man who hit him in the head with a large rock while he was answering a call in Weymouth. The suspect then allegedly used Chesna’s service weapon to shoot and kill him.

“And today we witness the tragic consequences of their willingness to answer that call and enforce the laws of this Commonwealth,” Lt. Governor Karen Polito said.

The name of Leon Moody, a Worcester officer who died in the line of duty in 1932 was also added to the law enforcement memorial Friday.

All 373 names on the law enforcement memorial were read aloud at Friday’s ceremony, a gentle reminder of how much we should appreciate those who continue to keep our state safe.