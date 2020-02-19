Nangle pleads not guilty to federal corruption charges

Rep. David Nangle had no comment Tuesday as he walked from the Moakley Federal Courthouse to an idling car after pleading not guilty to numerous campaign finance-related charges, including wire fraud and bank fraud. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Rep. David Nangle plans to fight the more than two dozen federal fraud charges unveiled against him Tuesday, and in the meantime, House leaders are not saying how they plan to respond.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo said in an afternoon statement that the allegations are “serious and troubling and, if true, represent a significant betrayal of the public trust.” However, he did not offer any insight into whether Nangle will retain his leadership and committee posts while awaiting trial or whether the House planned to open its own investigation into Nangle’s supposed campaign finance violations and gambling debts.

“I was shocked and disappointed to learn of his indictment this morning,” DeLeo said in a statement. “Representative Nangle has been a friend and colleague for over 20 years. Never once during that time did I have an inkling that he had a gambling problem, much less a gambling problem as extensive as what has been reported today.”

Asked if the House Ethics Committee had launched an inquiry or if Nangle would continue to receive his public salary — $66,257 annually with another $30,000 stipend for serving as second division chair in the House — a DeLeo spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the speaker’s statement.

Hours after his arrest Tuesday, Nangle pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of wire fraud, four counts of bank fraud, nine counts of making false statements to a bank, and five counts of filing false tax returns.

Magistrate Judge Page Kelley ordered Nangle to be released on a $25,000 unsecured bond with several conditions on his travel and a requirement that he not gamble.

Nangle did not answer questions from reporters outside the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse, walking silently from the building exit to a black SUV that was waiting curbside.

His attorney, William Connolly, repeated an earlier statement to reporters outside the courtroom and declined to comment further.

“Dave Nangle is a good man who has proudly represented his district as a State Representative,” Connolly said. “The charges against David are nothing more than allegations. We will fight these charges in court.”

Nangle arrived to the courtroom for his arraignment in handcuffs and ankle shackles. An officer took the handcuffs off as he entered, then put him back in handcuffs to escort him out of the room.

The FBI’s Boston office began investigating Nangle in November 2017, officials said Tuesday, and authorities believe Nangle’s fraud dates back to at least 2014.

“Simply put, Representative Nangle used the power of his position on Beacon Hill to fund a lifestyle out of his reach, unwittingly financed by those who put him there, while also cheating the taxpayers,” Joseph Bonavolanta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division, said at a press conference.

Investigators allege that Nangle, a conservative Democrat who has served in the House since 1999, used tens of thousands of campaign dollars on flowers for his girlfriend, gift cards for himself, hotel and restaurant charges, and more.

Nangle allegedly spent thousands of dollars raised for his campaign on member dues, locker fees and cart charges at a golf club in Lowell, then described the expenses on mandatory Office of Campaign and Political Finance reports as catering or volunteer events.

Authorities also allege Nangle filed fraudulent tax returns and provided a Lowell bank with false information to acquire loans, hoping to hide his debts and fund extensive gambling at casinos around New England.

The indictment said that Nangle gambled online and at casinos in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and alleged he illegally used campaign expenses to “keep himself afloat financially” amid debts and gambling-related cash flow problems.

In the indictment, investigators allege that Nangle rented cars with campaign funds to travel to out-of-state casinos, then described the expenses as car rentals to travel to the State House or while his vehicle was being repaired.

“He was clearly an active gambler,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said at the press conference. “It does not appear that all of his debts were caused by the need to finance gambling expenses, but I think that picture will get clearer as the case is litigated.”

Lelling said Nangle’s gambling “appears to have been legal gambling.” He said he could not name what Nangle’s preferred games or forms of gambling were.

Nangle opposed expanding legalized gaming in Massachusetts during the tenure of former Speaker Salvatore DiMasi, but under DeLeo, he began supporting the proposal, which ultimately passed in 2011.

As a condition of Nangle’s pretrial release, Kelley ordered him not to gamble. The representative is also barred from possessing a firearm, must submit to a DNA sample, and must surrender his passport.

He is not permitted to travel outside Massachusetts while awaiting trial, Kelley ordered, other than brief trips to New Hampshire. Nangle’s attorney said during the court appearance that the representative sometimes goes to Hampton to care for his girlfriend’s dogs.

Nangle had not pulled papers to seek re-election as of Tuesday. He has not faced an electoral challenge since 2012, when he defeated Republican Martin Burke with 77 percent of the vote. His district includes parts of Lowell and Chelmsford.

For now, the fate of his seat is up to his colleagues.

Representatives are banned under the House’s code of ethics from using campaign funds on personal use “in excess of reimbursements for legitimate and verifiable campaign expenditures.” The rules also prohibit lawmakers from receiving compensation through unfairly using their position on Beacon Hill.

The House Ethics Committee handles complaints regarding members once directed by the speaker or by a majority of its members. Nangle, who is a member of the committee and previously vice-chaired it, would not be allowed to participate in any deliberations under the rules.

If a majority of the Ethics Committee finds an alleged rule violation against a representative to have merit, they must file a public report and can recommend “a reprimand, censure, removal from position of authority, including leadership, chair or vice chair, or expulsion.” A finding that a complaint is frivolous or without merit would not be disclosed.

Rep. Christopher Markey, who chairs the committee, told the News Service those rules require the entire process to be confidential and that he could not confirm or deny whether an investigation had started.

“I can’t comment on that,” Markey said. “The first I heard of (the arrest) was this morning.”

DeLeo said in his statement that the House had complied with a federal grand jury subpoena related to the Nangle investigation. He referred any further comment to Lelling’s office.

“I can confirm that the House of Representatives received a federal grand jury subpoena from the United States Attorney requesting certain records relating to the federal grand jury investigation, which we now know resulted in today’s indictment,” DeLeo said.

“The House of Representatives cooperated fully with this subpoena and will continue to cooperate fully with the United States Attorney’s investigation,” he continued. “The United States Attorney’s Office has requested that the House of Representatives refrain from discussing the details of its investigation, and, as such, I cannot provide any additional comment. Any additional questions on the indictment should be directed to the United States Attorney’s Office.”

During a press conference before the arraignment, Lelling said the investigation is ongoing. He said he could not comment on whether other elected officials had been looked at in the probe.

“I can’t comment about whether charges are coming for additional targets,” he said. “All I can tell you is that our investigation is still active.”

In January 2018, shortly after his appointment by President Donald Trump, Lelling said public corruption was “still a priority for the office.” In December 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged former state Sen. Brian Joyce, who has since died, with 113 counts including racketeering, extortion, mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

Lelling charged then-Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia with href=’https://statehousenews.com/news/20191615’>extorting marijuana vendors in September 2019, Correia’s second indictment in a year, and also brought charges last year against the former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, Dana Pullman.

“In case anyone is wondering if my office will continue to aggressively pursue public corruption cases, the answer to that question is an unequivocal yes,” Lelling said after announcing the charges against Nangle Tuesday. “First, if we don’t do it, it might not get done. We have the resources to pursue these cases and fewer or no ties to state and local government. Second, enforcement of this kind is necessary for maintaining public confidence in government and in our elected officials.”

With more prosecutors and agents, Lelling said it’s easier for federal authorities to pursue public corruption cases than it is for their state and local counterparts.

“Also on some level it’s less awkward for us to do it,” he said. “We don’t have state-level ties. Our jobs are not beholden to state-level authorities. There are no repercussions for federal authorities if state-level authorities are annoyed about a particular investigation.”

In January, The Sun of Lowell reported that Nangle paid a Boston law firm specializing in white-collar criminal defense $8,700, citing campaign finance reports. Asked by a Sun reporter if he was under any state or federal investigation, Nangle denied knowledge and replied to “check with your sources.”

Attorneys in Nangle’s case are scheduled for a March 19 status conference, though Nangle himself does not need to appear at that point.