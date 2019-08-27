National Governors Association Summit held to discuss alleviating statewide traffic

BOSTON (WWLP) – Northeast Governors joined Governor Charlie Baker for a conference in Boston Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s National Governors Association summit, Gov. Baker discussed his plan to reduce traffic congestion across Massachusetts, and how some commuters could pay more if they want to drive at higher speeds.

During the summit, Gov. Baker said “aggressively managing traffic” while working with local governments will be a focus in Massachusetts over the next few years.

The governor’s plan also takes “a much more aggressive approach to designated bus lanes,” which he called a “very effective way to move people.”

Baker said he also wants to take a serious look at managed lanes, where drivers can opt to pay a toll or a fee for the opportunity to travel faster.

Governors Larry Hogan of Maryland, Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire joined in on the congestion talks, coming up with a regional approach to alleviating traffic.

Raimondo was the only Democrat among the four governors, and she said addressing congestion will require collaborating across state and party lines.