National Guard not necessary for city of Springfield according to Gov. Baker

BOSTON (WWLP) – On January 3, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno sent a letter to Governor Baker requesting help from the National Guard. 22News questioned the Governor about that request on Tuesday and found out why the extra man power might not be necessary at this time.

Right after the holidays, the city of Springfield was flooded with requests for COVID tests and hospitals in the city were filled with people showing COVID symptoms. But the situation in the city has since changed thanks in large part to the people on Beacon Hill. For months the only state sponsored COVID testing site in Springfield was located at the Eastfield Mall.

This past weekend, a new site was set up at the Springfield Technology Park. With more than 150,000 residents in the city of Springfield, 22News asked Governor Baker if he plans to deploy members of the National Guard to assist with testing efforts. But he said his conversations with local officials in the area indicate that it might not be necessary.

“I checked this morning to see how we were doing with respect to availability and most of the sites in Springfield right now either have no wait or 5 minutes or less.” said Governor Baker.

The Governor also said that Springfield was one of the communities to sign up early to receive a shipment of at home tests.