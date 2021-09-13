National Guardsmen to help with bus driver shortage in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker announced on Monday that he is activating the National Guard to help schools that are facing a bus driver shortage.

Starting on Tuesday, 90 members of the state’s National Guards will be assisting in the school districts of Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn. Baker’s executive order comes after dozens of schools in the Commonwealth complained that they can’t find enough people to shuttle students to and from school.

The governor’s order will make up to 250 guard members available to school districts across the state and more could be called into action if necessary.

“The goal here is to try to make sure if we have vehicles we put people in them who are qualified to drive them and do what we can to make sure kids can get to school cause obviously the driver shortage is creating some real issues,” Baker said.

The governor added that many National Guard members already have CDL licenses however they will have to go through training in order to drive students to and from school. Right now, support is only being offered to four school districts all of which are located in the eastern part of the state.

Baker said he is open to expanding the program out west.