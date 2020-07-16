Native Americans call for the removal of the MA state flag

BOSTON (SHNS) – The group of Native Americans who rallied on the Statehouse steps this morning believe that changing the flag is just the first step, but that’s an important step that they say needs to happen now.

The Massachusetts state flag features a picture of a Native American holding a bow and arrow. Northampton state representative Lindsay Sabadosa is the lead sponsor of a bill to remove the Native American symbol on both the flag and state seal.

Organizers at today’s rally said the talks of racial justice can only continue if the voices of indigenous people are heard.

“It’s critical right now in a moment where we’re talking so much about anti-racist policy that we include Native voices, the people from whom this land was taken over 400-years-ago,” Rep. Sabadosa said.

On top of changing the state flag and seal, organizers of today’s rally would like to see Native American mascots banned from public schools.

Governor Charlie Baker said he would be open to the idea, but the only way it would happen is in conjunction with the legislature.

Thursday’s protest clashed with another rally held in support of law enforcement.